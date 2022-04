Petersen, Jodeen F.August 28, 1928 - January 8, 2022Preceded in death by husband of 46 years, Jack Petersen; parents, Harold and Bernice Helme; brother, Calvin Helme; son, Jess Harold Petersen; parents-in-law, Jess and Elsie Petersen; brother-in-law, Jess Laverne Petersen; and sister-in-law, Ruth (Arlene) Costanzo.Survived by children, Claire (Dave) Shively, and Marcia (Don) Crawford; grandchildren, Stephanie (Noel) Watson, Andy Jensen, and Christian (Kelsey) Waldo; great-grandchildren, Olivia Watson, Graham Watson, and Rowan Waldo; sisters-in-law, Flo Helme, and Marilyn Petersen; family members, Steve Jensen, Steve Bugajny, and Bob Waldo; nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Thursday, January 27, 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 28, 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery.Memorials to Millard Public Schools Foundation; Lutheran Family Services; Nebraska Humane Society; or Good Samaritan Society Millard.Kahler-Dolce Mortuary441 No. Washington StreetPapillion, NE | 402-339-3232