Cook, JoeJoe Cook, age 92 of Humboldt, formerly Omaha, died on December 17, 2021. SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:30am, Christian Church, Humboldt. VISITATION: Friday, January 7, 2022, 9am-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at funeral home. Burial: Humboldt Cemetery with full military rites.WHERRY MORTUARYHumboldt, NE | (402) 862-2915 | www.wherrymortuary.com