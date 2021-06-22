Menu
Joe M. Hylok II
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Hylok, Joe M. II

Age 76 - June 20, 2021

Founder and owner of Lift-All Crane Service.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joe Sr. and Isabel. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Yvonne; children: Joe III (Renee), Danny (Megan), Brian (Patty), Tracy (Henry), Eric (Jessica), Mary (Dan), Franny (Aaron), Theresa, and Kent; 26 grandchildren; sisters, Regina Berna and Dorothy Prokup.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 24, 4-7pm with VIGIL at 7pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd Street). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 25, 10:30am at Church. Committal at St. John Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 S 42nd Street, NE
Jun
24
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 S 42nd Street, NE
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
7600 S 42nd Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Please except my late condolences I just heard of Joe passing.
Rod Marshall
Work
July 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family in your time of loss.
Andy Biben
June 25, 2021
Condolences to the Hylok Family. Joe´s dedication to family lives on in his children and grandchildren. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time to you Mrs. Hylok and the family.
Reuben & Natalie Daniel
Other
June 24, 2021
Reuben and Natalie Daniel
June 24, 2021
FREDS HEATING AND AIR
June 23, 2021
Joe was a great father, husband, coach, and leader. I knew him from my days at P&H, Grove, Manitowoc, and RTL Eqt. He lived a good full life, and want to say well done Joe, well done.....
Patrick Burns
June 22, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. Joe was proud of what he built with his devoted wife, Yvonne. When I moved to Nebraska, Joe stocked my food pantry before I got here. He was generous and caring.
Peggy Roberts
Friend
June 22, 2021
RTL EQUIPMENT INC., C.KLAREN
June 22, 2021
Many great memories! So sorry for your loss.
Mary I. Robbins
Friend
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results