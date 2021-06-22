Hylok, Joe M. II



Age 76 - June 20, 2021



Founder and owner of Lift-All Crane Service.



Preceded in death by his parents, Joe Sr. and Isabel. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Yvonne; children: Joe III (Renee), Danny (Megan), Brian (Patty), Tracy (Henry), Eric (Jessica), Mary (Dan), Franny (Aaron), Theresa, and Kent; 26 grandchildren; sisters, Regina Berna and Dorothy Prokup.



VISITATION: Thursday, June 24, 4-7pm with VIGIL at 7pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd Street). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 25, 10:30am at Church. Committal at St. John Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2021.