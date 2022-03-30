Schaefer, Joe E.
January 1, 1951 - March 28, 2022
Survived by his most wonderful and beloved wife, Patricia; his beloved daughters: Jennifer (TJ), Jessica (Mark), and Jaclyn; stepson, Matthew (Michelle); and six beloved grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, March 31st from 5pm to 7pm at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 1st at 10:30am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Hospice or Mt. Michael High School.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
