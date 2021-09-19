Benefiel, Joelaine "Jo"
Age 81 - September 11, 2021
Omaha. Worked for Mutual of Omaha for 38 years and Union Pacific Railroad for 15 years. Survived by nephew, Kent Benefiel (Reva), Hamburg, IA; nieces: Denise Benefiel, Nebraska City, NE and Linda Roseborough (John), Chadwick, MO; great nieces and nephews; other family and friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE 11am, Tuesday, September 21, Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA. Burial will follow the Service. FAMILY VISITATION 10-10:45am, Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA. Memorials to Hamburg Public Library. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
