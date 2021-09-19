Menu
Joelaine "Jo" Benefiel
Benefiel, Joelaine "Jo"

Age 81 - September 11, 2021

Omaha. Worked for Mutual of Omaha for 38 years and Union Pacific Railroad for 15 years. Survived by nephew, Kent Benefiel (Reva), Hamburg, IA; nieces: Denise Benefiel, Nebraska City, NE and Linda Roseborough (John), Chadwick, MO; great nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE 11am, Tuesday, September 21, Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA. Burial will follow the Service. FAMILY VISITATION 10-10:45am, Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA. Memorials to Hamburg Public Library. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Rash-Gude Funeral Home
1220 Main St., Hamburg, IA
Sep
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olive Cemetery
315th Avenue, Hamburg, IA
So sorry to hear of your Aunts passing. I worked with her at Mutual of Omaha for years and had the pleasure of helping her at Walgreens in recent years. Such a pleasant lady. Will truly miss her and our talks.
Joyce Findeis
September 19, 2021
