Zelhart, JoEllenAge 70 - September 13, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Josephine Townsend; and brother, Kenneth Townsend. Survived by her loving husband, Charles Zelhart of Omaha; daughters, Jessica Lee Zelhart of Portland OR, and Megan Holly Zelhart of Beaverton, OR; sister, Marlene and her husband David of Grand Junction CO, and their two sons and their families; brother, Charlie Townsend and wife Jenny of Tulsa OK, and their two sons and their families; brother, Dan Foley of Mesa, AZ; and her cousin, Kathy and her family of Oklahoma City, OK.FUNERAL SERVICE with nursing honors Friday, 11am, at Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Funeral Home. Private Interment.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222