JoEllen Zelhart
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Zelhart, JoEllen

Age 70 - September 13, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Josephine Townsend; and brother, Kenneth Townsend. Survived by her loving husband, Charles Zelhart of Omaha; daughters, Jessica Lee Zelhart of Portland OR, and Megan Holly Zelhart of Beaverton, OR; sister, Marlene and her husband David of Grand Junction CO, and their two sons and their families; brother, Charlie Townsend and wife Jenny of Tulsa OK, and their two sons and their families; brother, Dan Foley of Mesa, AZ; and her cousin, Kathy and her family of Oklahoma City, OK.

FUNERAL SERVICE with nursing honors Friday, 11am, at Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the Funeral Home. Private Interment.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
