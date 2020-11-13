Rudolph, John A.
Age 84 - November 10, 2020
John Rudolph of Syracuse, succumbed to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, of 61 years Dolores "Dee" Rudolph; sons, Mike (Vanessa)-Dunbar, Dan (Cindy)-Lincoln, Jeff (Brenda)- Gothenburg; daughter, Sandy (Jerry) Deters-MO; grandchildren, Cassie (Eric) Boos, Brandon, Travis (Ashley), Alex (Laura), Megan, Jasen (Laneya), Brett (Krystal), Jessie and Jake and Jack Deters; seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gloria Rudolph- KS; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara Rudolph; in-laws, Benhart and Minnie Stender; brothers, infant Harold, Raymond, Harry, Otto; sisters, Eleanor Penke, Eileen Simonsen; brother-in-law, Harlan Stender; nephew, Earl Rudolph.
VISITATION/VIEWING: will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 10-8pm at the funeral home in Syracuse. Masks are required. Due to covid, a PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held on Monday, Novenber 16th at 1pm at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. Attendees wishing to remain in their vehicle can listen by radio broadcast. It will also be Live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to be sent to the family for later designation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.