Aden, John "Roger"June 21, 1944 - April 16, 2022Preceded in death by wife, Gloria Aden (Slagle); parents, Albert R. Aden and Grace Aden (Wells); and brother, Richard W. Aden. Survived by sons, Steven H. (Tammy) Aden, Brian R. (Becky) Aden, and Dirk A. (Maia) Aden; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, P. David (Vickie) Aden; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Aden. Lifelong Omaha resident. Partner at Hauff Sporting Goods for 40 years. Roger loved to travel and spend time fishing with family.VISITATION Thursday, April 21 from 5pm-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday, April 22 at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with BURIAL to follow in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials suggested to American Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com