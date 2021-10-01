Babic, John J.



December 18, 1955 - September 27, 2021



John passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Babic; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Dale Zeigler. Survived by wife, Danette; sons, John Jr., Joseph (Lauren), and James; brothers, Frank (JoAnne), Ed, and Don (Cheryl); sisters, Cea Zeigler, Bev Shimkus (Frank), and Debbie Vacek (Larry).



VISITATION at St. Bridget Catholic Church (26th and F Str) Friday, October 1st, after 4pm with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm at the Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, October 2nd, 10am at the Church. Interment St. John Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.