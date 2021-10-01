Menu
John J. Babic
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Babic, John J.

December 18, 1955 - September 27, 2021

John passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Babic; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Dale Zeigler. Survived by wife, Danette; sons, John Jr., Joseph (Lauren), and James; brothers, Frank (JoAnne), Ed, and Don (Cheryl); sisters, Cea Zeigler, Bev Shimkus (Frank), and Debbie Vacek (Larry).

VISITATION at St. Bridget Catholic Church (26th and F Str) Friday, October 1st, after 4pm with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm at the Church. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, October 2nd, 10am at the Church. Interment St. John Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
26th and F Str, NE
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
26th and F Str, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Our heart goes out to you Danette.We ate sorry to hear you lost John, someone at work just told me this week. Hugs
Richard & Kay Heyd
Friend
October 9, 2021
Gretna Freshman Team
September 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to John´s family. I was sorry to hear of his passing and battle with cancer. May your memories of him provide you comfort.
Therese McGuire Biga
School
September 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss Babic family. I used to play pick-up basketball with him on weekdays at Christie Heights. We were fellow croations.
john l bozak
September 29, 2021
Lots of great memories. John will always be remembered.
Daryl M Giles
Family
September 29, 2021
