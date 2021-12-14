Bachmann, John D.



July 14, 1949 - December 13, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Nadine and Dale Bachmann; sister, Karen Bachmann; parents-in-law, Shirley and Arthur Schmid. Survived by wife, Glenda Bachmann; son, Jeremy Bachmann (Ellie); daughter, Stefanie Daigle (Eric); grandchildren: Karsyn Palu, Gracelyn Palu, Remington Daigle; brother, Ron Bachmann (Cathy); many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The family will receive friends Friday, December 17th from 5pm-7pm at West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 18th at 10:30am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th Street, Ralston. Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the family.



