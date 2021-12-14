Menu
John D. Bachmann
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Bachmann, John D.

July 14, 1949 - December 13, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Nadine and Dale Bachmann; sister, Karen Bachmann; parents-in-law, Shirley and Arthur Schmid. Survived by wife, Glenda Bachmann; son, Jeremy Bachmann (Ellie); daughter, Stefanie Daigle (Eric); grandchildren: Karsyn Palu, Gracelyn Palu, Remington Daigle; brother, Ron Bachmann (Cathy); many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 17th from 5pm-7pm at West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 18th at 10:30am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th Street, Ralston. Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2021.
My sincere sympathy to John´s wife & family. I was fortunate to meet John playing golf once a year with him & Dave Wennstedt. We always had a great time, & he was a true gentleman. God bless you all, & may He give you peace & comfort.
Rick Starks
December 17, 2021
Glenda, Praying for you and your family. We are so very sorry for your loss. May God´s promise to be with you always bring you comfort and peace.
Jim and Kathy Nicholsen
Friend
December 17, 2021
I had the honor of working with John at both Baxter Arena and CHI. He was a wonderful man,always greeted others with sincerity. He was kind and friendly. He will be missed. I am sorry for your loss. The world was a it better with John in it.
Dawn Kozak
December 17, 2021
