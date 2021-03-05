Bogema, John W.
August 17, 1947 - March 3, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Marion and Alverna Bogema. Survived by wife, Sandy; daughters, Chris Herzog and Miki (Kurt) Theiler; grandchildren: Maggie, Nina, Cheyanne, Lauren, Hayley and Ben; sister, Judy Kortc.
VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 3pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.