Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Bogema
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Bogema, John W.

August 17, 1947 - March 3, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Marion and Alverna Bogema. Survived by wife, Sandy; daughters, Chris Herzog and Miki (Kurt) Theiler; grandchildren: Maggie, Nina, Cheyanne, Lauren, Hayley and Ben; sister, Judy Kortc.

VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 3pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
7
Wake
3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
8
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Sandy. I'm so sorry for John's passing. I've been hospitalized for a while and I did not know. Please except my sincere sympathy for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sam Centretto
April 18, 2021
To Sandy and her family, our deepest sympathy. We will not attend the wake or funeral but our hearts and prayers are with you. God bless you all.
Tom and Joyce Theiler
March 7, 2021
Great guy. Great smile. Great Cathedral supporter. Miki and Kurt-great to see you a few years ago. You and your families deserve God's richest blessings. A Cardinal Forever-Coach Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
March 6, 2021
The Hamilton Heights Staff
March 6, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss of John...He was a great guy and was a pleasure to have worked with him. Our prayers for you Sandy and your family.
Ron and Adella Mausbach
March 6, 2021
Prayers for Miki and family
Jenn Nymann
March 6, 2021
Knowing all of you for years so sadden, Sally my best friend, working with Chris at Anderson FIre staying friends then my buddy Kurt and Maggie and family, always there for me. Love to the Bogemas and Theilers, you have nothing but friends. Prayers Marilyn
Marilyn Hochwender
March 5, 2021
My prayers are with Sandy, Miki, and the family at this difficult time!
Mark Morello
March 5, 2021
Matt Kovar and family
March 5, 2021
Steve and Mary Goltl
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results