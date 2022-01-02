Dear Joan, Mike and Jim, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to you with John´s passing. It doesn´t seem that long ago we were all kids on Walnut Street playing. The time has passed quickly, we´ve all gone our separate ways but there will always be a special place in our hearts for our childhood memories and friends. May you, Joshua and Tiff, as well as his grandchildren always remember his love for all of you. My deepest sympathy, Angie

Angela Pane Waples Friend January 4, 2022