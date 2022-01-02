Borsheim, John Louis
July 29, 1954 - December 22, 2021
John was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eva Borsheim. He is survived by his son, Joshua Borsheim; his daughter, Tiffany (Robert) Andersen, and her children, Clayton and Carmen Andersen; and siblings: Mike (Louise) Borsheim, Jim (Vicki) Borsheim, and Mary Joan Borsheim.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, January 6, from 5-8pm at the Pacific Street Chapel.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.