John Louis Borsheim
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Borsheim, John Louis

July 29, 1954 - December 22, 2021

John was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eva Borsheim. He is survived by his son, Joshua Borsheim; his daughter, Tiffany (Robert) Andersen, and her children, Clayton and Carmen Andersen; and siblings: Mike (Louise) Borsheim, Jim (Vicki) Borsheim, and Mary Joan Borsheim.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, January 6, from 5-8pm at the Pacific Street Chapel.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL

14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664

www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A good friend and classmate. Many good times double-dating with John
Mike Bendon Prep '72
School
January 6, 2022
Uncle John was one of the kindest people ever. I have nothing but fond memories of the time spent around him when I was growing up, I could not have asked for a better Uncle. As much as I will miss him I'm comforted knowing that he's now with Suzy, Grandma, and everyone else that we've lost over the years.
Jenn
Family
January 6, 2022
Sorry to see the loss of your brother Mike!
Barry Glanzer
January 5, 2022
Dear Joan, Mike and Jim, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to you with John´s passing. It doesn´t seem that long ago we were all kids on Walnut Street playing. The time has passed quickly, we´ve all gone our separate ways but there will always be a special place in our hearts for our childhood memories and friends. May you, Joshua and Tiff, as well as his grandchildren always remember his love for all of you. My deepest sympathy, Angie
Angela Pane Waples
Friend
January 4, 2022
To the Borsheim Family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I've known your family for about 30 years and was good friend with your Mom, Mae. May John rest in piece. Tish
TISH WALKER-HALSTEAD
Friend
January 3, 2022
We wanted a remembrance of our beloved brother and uncle close to us where we could visit. Trees will be planted in Gifford Pinchot National Forest in southern Washington.
Joan & Jenn
Family
January 2, 2022
