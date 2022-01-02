Braasch, John M.
April 9, 1938 - December 31, 2021
John Michael Braasch, of Omaha, NE and formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on December 31, 2021, from congestive heart failure. He was 83 years old. John grew up in Minneapolis, MN and was the son of the late Verna M and Henry F Braasch. He attended North High School in Minneapolis where he was the captain of the football and hockey teams in addition to excelling in scholastics. John received the Mercury Award for his outstanding accomplishments in athletic and scholastic achievement.
He attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering, a MS degree in Industrial Engineering and a Ph.D in Business Management. John worked as an Assistant Professor at Case Western Reserve University while finishing his Ph.D. He held positions of senior management in strategic planning and acquisition, controllership, MIS, and financial services in Minneapolis before moving to Omaha and becoming CEO of United HealthCare of the Midlands, a position he held for 17 years before retiring in 2000.
John's most significant business achievement was the development of an empowered organizational culture at United Health Care of the Midlands which resulted in tremendous business accomplishments and was positively impactful for the staff, both professionally and personally. The staff call it the "magical" years.
Career highlights included receiving the Better Business Bureau Integrity Award and The Tim Rouse Advocate for Women in Leadership Award (honoring a male leader in the community who embodies and supports the advancement of women).
John also served on numerous community organization boards and was very involved in his church's activities.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly; children, David Braasch (Julie) and Diane Lund (John); and grandchildren, Eric and Stephanie.
VISITATION: Thursday, January 6th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel. The family requests masks. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 7th at 11am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo Street. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission, Nebraska Humane Society, or Covenant Presbyterian Church.
