John Allen Bral
Bral, John Allen

Age 94 - September 30, 2021

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Bess Bral; wife, Carole Bral; daughter, Rebecca Bonacci; grandson, John Bonacci; brothers, Jim and Bob Bral; and sister, Maxine Graham. Survived by children, Kathleen Chafin of Washington State, John and Susan Bral of Omaha, and Steven Bral and Shamirah Franco of Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy and Ken Love of Omaha; nieces; nephews; and special friend, Sherry Kocher and her family.

Private Service will be Saturday, October 16, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, NE.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sincere condolences at the passing of Mr Bral. I'm sure there are fond memories of special moments to last throughout the years to come. Prayers be with the entire Bral family.
Tony Ancona
October 14, 2021
John and Sue , God's healing and strength during this time!
Lee and Suzanne Sapp
October 7, 2021
John and Sue....Our sincere condolences on the loss of your father.
Maury and Kristy Damkroger
October 4, 2021
