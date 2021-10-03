Bral, John Allen
Age 94 - September 30, 2021
Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Bess Bral; wife, Carole Bral; daughter, Rebecca Bonacci; grandson, John Bonacci; brothers, Jim and Bob Bral; and sister, Maxine Graham. Survived by children, Kathleen Chafin of Washington State, John and Susan Bral of Omaha, and Steven Bral and Shamirah Franco of Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy and Ken Love of Omaha; nieces; nephews; and special friend, Sherry Kocher and her family.
Private Service will be Saturday, October 16, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.