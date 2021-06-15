John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
Bucksbee, John D.
September 3, 1940 - June 14, 2021
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth Ward with later interment in the Rootville Cemetery, Centerville, PA. VISITATION with the family Friday, 5pm to 7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2021.
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth Ward
NE
Karen's Probation Posse
June 16, 2021
Lisa, we are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you & sending prayers. God Bless you & your family
Adrienne & Rusty Thompson
June 16, 2021
It makes me sad that I won't be able to banter with John during our regular eye exams. Always fun and smiling, always intelligent and clever, he will be missed. Lisa, prayers for you and the family! Will be working in Grand Island through the entire weekend so will miss the visitation - sorry... John was an amazing guy!