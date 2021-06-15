Menu
John D. Bucksbee
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Platteview High School
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Bucksbee, John D.

September 3, 1940 - June 14, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth Ward with later interment in the Rootville Cemetery, Centerville, PA. VISITATION with the family Friday, 5pm to 7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth Ward
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen's Probation Posse
June 16, 2021
Lisa, we are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you & sending prayers. God Bless you & your family
Adrienne & Rusty Thompson
June 16, 2021
It makes me sad that I won't be able to banter with John during our regular eye exams. Always fun and smiling, always intelligent and clever, he will be missed. Lisa, prayers for you and the family! Will be working in Grand Island through the entire weekend so will miss the visitation - sorry... John was an amazing guy!
Mark D Greenwell
Friend
June 15, 2021
