Omaha. Age 79. Preceded in death by parents, Esther and Jay DeMarr; son, Blake DeMarr; brother-in-law, Dave Bennett; daughter-in-law, Laura DeMarr. Survived by wife, Dawn DeMarr; son Bart DeMarr; daughters, Trinity (Jason) Cappellano and Carol Daugherty (Tim Meyers); brother, Wayne (Audrey) DeMarr; sister, Patricia Bennett. 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.
John requested a simple cremation with no service. Memorials can be made to Nebraska Extension in Dodge County c/o 4-H, or Faith Christian Church Omaha NE.