John Jay DeMarr
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
DeMarr, John Jay

August 10, 1941 - December 17, 2020

Omaha. Age 79. Preceded in death by parents, Esther and Jay DeMarr; son, Blake DeMarr; brother-in-law, Dave Bennett; daughter-in-law, Laura DeMarr. Survived by wife, Dawn DeMarr; son Bart DeMarr; daughters, Trinity (Jason) Cappellano and Carol Daugherty (Tim Meyers); brother, Wayne (Audrey) DeMarr; sister, Patricia Bennett. 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.

John requested a simple cremation with no service. Memorials can be made to Nebraska Extension in Dodge County c/o 4-H, or Faith Christian Church Omaha NE.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
You are still in our prayers.
David Britton
Friend
December 17, 2021
Wayne & Pat. Sorry to hear of John's passing. Bill worked w/ John at GTE and enjoyed getting to know him. I was a neighbor and his Dad was our Ins. agent. Our prayers are w/ you.
bill and june herndon webber
December 29, 2020
We knew John growing up. He came to our house to help me put a horse on a trailer. I used to ride horses with Pat. Sympathy to family.
Marilyn Brown
December 29, 2020
Sorry to hear this news.
Cheri Siscoe
December 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences and sympathy to you, Dawn, and your family for your loss of John. He was a friendly, personable, and valued member of our class of 1959 from Reeths-Puffer.
Janet Smith Sutherland
December 28, 2020
In our thoughts and prayers
David and Beatrice Britton
December 23, 2020
