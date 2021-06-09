John was AWESOME!!! Our family met John at Hamburger Night at the VFW on last year. John a giant man, not only in stature also in integrity. He has loved fiercely. John spoke of his wife Delores every week he had a story and was always rolling deep with his kids and grandkids at the VFW. He enjoyed making things with his hands; crafts, puzzles, jewelry and giving them away. All of the ladies at Hamburger Night received necklace´s John made with stones he collected and polished. He made a bank that looked like a fire truck for my grandson Rowan. Bakers Candies were a favorite and he would Drive to their candy store in Glenwood NE to get them. Thank you John for your service and your kindness. God Bless.

Michelle Reily Friend June 9, 2021