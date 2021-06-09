Menu
John F. DeVeney
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
DeVeney, John F.

December 21, 1925 - June 5, 2021

Preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Dolores; children, Bill DeVeney and Cathy Jones. Survived by his sons, John (Cindi) DeVeney and Gary (Pat) DeVeney; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Heinsen and Marylou Montes; son-in law, Greg Jones; his extended family and many good friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 12pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with burial in St. John Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street Omaha, NE 68154

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Jun
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pacific Street Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John was our neighbor. He was thoughtful and always willing to help us out. His Christmas cookies were a treat. We still have a few of John's handmade gifts. We will miss him. Rest i Peace John. Our prayers are with John's family at this difficult time.
Ralph and Effie Swinarski
Friend
June 9, 2021
John was AWESOME!!! Our family met John at Hamburger Night at the VFW on last year. John a giant man, not only in stature also in integrity. He has loved fiercely. John spoke of his wife Delores every week he had a story and was always rolling deep with his kids and grandkids at the VFW. He enjoyed making things with his hands; crafts, puzzles, jewelry and giving them away. All of the ladies at Hamburger Night received necklace´s John made with stones he collected and polished. He made a bank that looked like a fire truck for my grandson Rowan. Bakers Candies were a favorite and he would Drive to their candy store in Glenwood NE to get them. Thank you John for your service and your kindness. God Bless.
Michelle Reily
Friend
June 9, 2021
