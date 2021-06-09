DeVeney, John F.
December 21, 1925 - June 5, 2021
Preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Dolores; children, Bill DeVeney and Cathy Jones. Survived by his sons, John (Cindi) DeVeney and Gary (Pat) DeVeney; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Heinsen and Marylou Montes; son-in law, Greg Jones; his extended family and many good friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 12pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with burial in St. John Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2021.