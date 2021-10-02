Dockery, John M.
August 22, 1946 - September 30, 2021
John Martin Dockery was born to Barbara and James Dockery in Davenport, IA on August 22, 1946. He was the third oldest of their 13 children. John was educated at St. Paul the Apostle Grammar School and Assumption High School. He furthered his education at Benedictine College in Atchison, KS graduating in 1968. It was there that he met his wife, Christine Huebner; they were married on September 6, 1969.
John was a born salesman with his friendly personality and love of people and family. He began his post-college days selling for Oscar Mayer in Madison, WI and was transferred to Omaha in January of 1970. After Oscar Mayer, he sold for Xerox and Mass Mutual Life Insurance. John served in the Army Reserves for six years.
John started an interest in medical sales representing Scaletronics, Stryker and many other medical companies. He started his own distributorship and incorporated in 1985 as Master Medics, INC. in Omaha and Lincoln, NE. He used "Master" in the business name giving credit to God for his success. This was an example of how he lived his faith.
He had a great respect for the sanctity of life and was a witness of this devotion by praying every Saturday morning outside the abortion clinic. His prayers were always of love and support for mothers and their unborn.
John's most important interest and love was his Catholic faith. He and Chris raised five children, passing on their faith to them. They have been parishioners of St. Bernard Catholic Church for 51 years. John served as a Eucharistic Minister at the parish and was dedicated to parish life. After he retired, John altar-served at Daily Mass until his pancreatic cancer diagnosis on March 20, 2020. He saw his cancer as a great blessing and began every Rosary with a petition of thanksgiving for his cancer.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Dockery; in-laws, Frank and Margaret Huebner; and brother-in-law, Frank Huebner III. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Chris Dockery; four daughters: Amy and Daniel Fields, Katie and Joe Burns, Maggie and Jason Ek, and Karen and Jeff Schwan; and son, David Dockery; 12 grandchildren: Jacob and Gabriel Fields, Henry, Franny and Jack Burns, Wyatt, Shealie and Trevor Ek, and Joelle, Scott, Tom and Sam Schwan; six sisters: Eileen and John Pappas, Mary and Greg Huebner, Marcy Dockery, Anne Marie Dockery, Catherine Dockery, and Liz and Paul Pesci; six brothers: Jim and Linda Dockery, Mike and Tricia Dockery, Joe and MaryLynne Dockery, Tom and Jasmine Dockery, Peter and Bridget Dockery, and Steve and Jill Dockery; sister-in-law, Karen and Gene Federhofer; 18 nieces; 17 nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
John was a faithful husband, father, and friend. He was a witness to his faith until the end, as he died with the image of the Divine Mercy Jesus at his feet.
The family will Receive friends on Monday, October 4th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 5th, at 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.