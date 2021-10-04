Menu
John M. Dockery
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Dockery, John M.

August 22, 1946 - September 30, 2021

The family will Receive friends on Monday, October 4th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 5th, at 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
3601 N. 65th Street, NE
Oct
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
3601 N. 65th Street, NE
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
3601 N. 65th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
I knew John...and several of the Dockery 13...from Assumption High School. My sympathy to John's entire family. May all your memories keep him with you every day. Blessings.
Ruth Connell
October 11, 2021
Great memories with John Dockery at SBC - now Benedictine College. He was also my barber! My condolences to you Chris and your family.
Bill Duggan
October 6, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of John´s passing.May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace .
Tim & Geri Dugan
October 4, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 4, 2021
I recognized the Dockery name , I worked with I believe a Mary Dockery at Eagle's back in the late 60's to early 70's in Davenport . Sorry for your loss Mary , I remember you as being a very sweet person ! Where does the time go .
Mike Dannenfeldt
Other
October 4, 2021
I attended St Bernards school with John´s daughters. I was blessed to have encountered John at many of the NE for Founders Values venues. He was a great example of how to stand up for family values. To Mrs. Dockery and the family; I am so sorry for your loss. We know he is in Heaven and a mighty prayer warrior above. He will be missed. Catherine
Catherine Steinbock
Friend
October 3, 2021
