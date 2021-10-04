Dockery, John M.
August 22, 1946 - September 30, 2021
The family will Receive friends on Monday, October 4th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St., with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 5th, at 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2021.