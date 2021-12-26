Eltiste, John D.
November 23, 1949 - December 20, 2021
John Dale Eltiste, age 72, of Ralston, NE passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. John was born on November 23, 1949 in Kearney, NE.
John was preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Alma (Kaiser) Eltiste; and younger brother, Vernon Kent Eltiste.
Those left to mourn John's passing include his loving wife of 35 years, Kathy (Hoy) Eltiste; children, Michael (Rhonda) Eltiste of Fate TX, and Christopher Eltiste of Grants Pass, OR; grandsons, Christian Eltiste and Brock Eltiste; brother, Howard (Kitty) Eltiste of Holdrege, NE; and many other family and friends.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28, from 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE to begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.