John D. Eltiste
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Eltiste, John D.

November 23, 1949 - December 20, 2021

John Dale Eltiste, age 72, of Ralston, NE passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. John was born on November 23, 1949 in Kearney, NE.

John was preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Alma (Kaiser) Eltiste; and younger brother, Vernon Kent Eltiste.

Those left to mourn John's passing include his loving wife of 35 years, Kathy (Hoy) Eltiste; children, Michael (Rhonda) Eltiste of Fate TX, and Christopher Eltiste of Grants Pass, OR; grandsons, Christian Eltiste and Brock Eltiste; brother, Howard (Kitty) Eltiste of Holdrege, NE; and many other family and friends.

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28, from 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE to begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences, Kathy. I knew your sister back in the late 60's. Stay strong.
John Eggers
January 4, 2022
Dear Kathy, My heartfelt sympathy and prayers for you. I am sad to hear of Johns passing. I´ll always remember the fun afternoon visiting you and John in Mesa with Tonya, Tanner and Bryant. Warmly Barb Dunn
Barb Dunn
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss Kathy, lots of the Old Lawn Dogs passing away, hang in there old friend.
Terry Scott
Friend
December 28, 2021
