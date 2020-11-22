Blankman, John F.
October 19, 1939 - November 16, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI. Age 81, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as a result of contracting COVID 19, at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie, WI. He was born in Omaha, NE, the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Wilwerding) Blankman. John was raised in Omaha and after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Bruck and they were blessed with three sons. John worked for Farmland Foods and was very active with United Food and Commercial Workers Union serving as vice president.
In his earlier days, John enjoyed dancing and going camping with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go hunting and fishing. John was a proud supporter of the University of Nebraska, and was a Husker at heart and bled Big Red. He loved spending time with his sons, listening to and watching the Husker football games.
John is survived by three sons, Scott (Meaghan Strope) Blankman, Jim (Paula) Blankman and Jeff Blankman; daughter-in-law, Denise DeMarb; grandchildren, Trevor, Nathan and Isaac Blankman, Carter and Leighton Strope, and Chapin, Brennan and Seneca DeMarb Schuch; sister, Mary (Ron) Bruck; two sisters-in-law, Meta Blankman and Marilynn Blankman; three brothers, James "Tim" (Pat) Blankman, Edward "Duffy" (Lynn) Blankman and Thomas "Mike" (Eileen) Blankman; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, William, Joseph and Tony Blankman.
A Celebration of Life will be held when we can all gather together safely. Memorials may be made to: Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Attention Beth Simons, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Beth was instrumental in providing care for Dad in difficult circumstances.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.