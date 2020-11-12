Menu
Deacon John F. "Jack" Finney
Finney, Deacon John F. "Jack"

December 24, 1936 - November 8, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, November 12th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 13th at 11am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (5419 N. 114th St.)

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
12
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5419 N. 114th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Sue, so sorry to hear of your father's passing. Surely, he is with Our Father in heaven. He was a wonderful man, dad and deacon.
Luann Baylor, Mesquite NV
November 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy, Phyllis and family. Jack and all of you are in my prayers.
Phyllis chandler
November 11, 2020
Sorry to hear this. Our prayers are with the family. Jack was a wonderful person!
Russ and Annette Hirschman
November 10, 2020