Johnson, John Frank
September 15, 1939 - November 4,
John was an officer in the Army, proudly serving 21 years with 2 years in Vietnam and served in several other countries. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Hartman), his son; Trent, 2 sisters and nieces.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, November 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
