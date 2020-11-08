Johnson, John FrankSeptember 15, 1939 - November 4,John was an officer in the Army, proudly serving 21 years with 2 years in Vietnam and served in several other countries. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Hartman), his son; Trent, 2 sisters and nieces.FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, November 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152