John Frank Johnson
Johnson, John Frank

September 15, 1939 - November 4,

John was an officer in the Army, proudly serving 21 years with 2 years in Vietnam and served in several other countries. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Hartman), his son; Trent, 2 sisters and nieces.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, November 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
