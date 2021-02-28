Gahan, John R. Sr.
Age 93
John entered into Eternal Peace on February 26, 2021 at Fountain View Senior Living Community. John was born on May 25, 1927 in South Omaha, proudly served in the Navy during WWII and was a long-time employee of the US Corp of Engineers. He enjoyed his many years of volunteer service with the Red Cross, attending the College World Series and cheering on his Huskers and Bluejays.
Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn; sister, Mary Jane Ross; and daughter-in-law, Sandy. Survived by sons, Jim, John, Mick (Ruth), and Gerry (Kumiko); grandchildren, Stephanie (Jake) Terrell, and Michael (Katie Heineman); and 3 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, at 10am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT with Full Military Honors in Resurrection Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.