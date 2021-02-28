Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John R. Gahan Sr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Gahan, John R. Sr.

Age 93

John entered into Eternal Peace on February 26, 2021 at Fountain View Senior Living Community. John was born on May 25, 1927 in South Omaha, proudly served in the Navy during WWII and was a long-time employee of the US Corp of Engineers. He enjoyed his many years of volunteer service with the Red Cross, attending the College World Series and cheering on his Huskers and Bluejays.

Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn; sister, Mary Jane Ross; and daughter-in-law, Sandy. Survived by sons, Jim, John, Mick (Ruth), and Gerry (Kumiko); grandchildren, Stephanie (Jake) Terrell, and Michael (Katie Heineman); and 3 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 3rd, at 10am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT with Full Military Honors in Resurrection Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Mar
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Prayers and sympathy to the Gahan family. John was a good friend of mine for many years.I will miss him.
Howard Rudloff
March 5, 2021
Dear Gahan Family, I am so sorry for your loss. At the same time, I am so Grateful for your Dads kindness to my Dad during his Last Years. He could always make Dad smile, He was a Font of memories of "the good old days" When the two of them and Chuck Hull would date the Lovely Ladies that they soon married. I remember them talking about taking the Street Car (Yes, Omaha Had those!) to the movies, or Shake Shop, on 20 something and Cumings. Your Father left a wonderful Legacy of Faith and Family, He will be greatly missed, But thoughts of him always lead to appreciation for some kind thing he had done or said. May you remember all the good times. With warmth and gratitude for having known him just a little, Ruth Ploof
Ruth Sobetski Ploof
March 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
John Temme
March 1, 2021
The Hopkins want to pass their deep condolences! Mr. Gahan was truly a gentleman that always brought a smile to my face with his infectious laugh! Always the gentleman, genuinely interested in the conversation. Please know his many years of volunteering at Holy Name is still greatly appreciated by all of past and future parishioners. A life well lived!
Rick Hopkins
March 1, 2021
Thank you so much for being such an awesome father-in-law to my sister, Sandy. She loved you a lot and always talked so highly of you. May you rest in peace and joy in Heaven.
Cindy Chevalier
February 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted steady winds and calm seas on your journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results