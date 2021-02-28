Dear Gahan Family, I am so sorry for your loss. At the same time, I am so Grateful for your Dads kindness to my Dad during his Last Years. He could always make Dad smile, He was a Font of memories of "the good old days" When the two of them and Chuck Hull would date the Lovely Ladies that they soon married. I remember them talking about taking the Street Car (Yes, Omaha Had those!) to the movies, or Shake Shop, on 20 something and Cumings. Your Father left a wonderful Legacy of Faith and Family, He will be greatly missed, But thoughts of him always lead to appreciation for some kind thing he had done or said. May you remember all the good times. With warmth and gratitude for having known him just a little, Ruth Ploof

Ruth Sobetski Ploof March 1, 2021