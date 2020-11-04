Menu
John Glasgow
Glasgow, John

June 11, 1944 - November 2, 2020

Preceeded in death by parents, John and Janice Glasgow. Survived by wife, Barb; children, Heather Radler (Geoff), Jeff Glasgow (Katie); grandchildren, Ben, Nate, Theo; sister, Judy Glasgow.

VISITATION Thursday, November 5 from 5-7pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Celebration of Life service Friday, November 6th at 1:30pm at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the American Red Cross.

CROSBY BURKET

SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road

402-333-7200

www.Crosby-burket.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
