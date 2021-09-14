Gray, John Robert



April 23, 1960 - September 12, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Marlene and Robert Gray; nephew, Matthew Veys. Survived by wife, Mary Jo; children, Allie Gray, Joe Steuter, James Steuter (Emily), Jon Steuter (Cara), Jackie Hendricks (Brian); grandchildren, Jolie, Nella, Austin, Olivia, Reece and Brooks; sisters, Kim Bemis (Lyn), Debbie Gray, Renee Fulton (Robin); nieces and nephews.



VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, September 16th, 7pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 17th, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn (20500 W. Maple Street). Private Interment.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.