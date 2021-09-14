Preceded in death by parents, Marlene and Robert Gray; nephew, Matthew Veys. Survived by wife, Mary Jo; children, Allie Gray, Joe Steuter, James Steuter (Emily), Jon Steuter (Cara), Jackie Hendricks (Brian); grandchildren, Jolie, Nella, Austin, Olivia, Reece and Brooks; sisters, Kim Bemis (Lyn), Debbie Gray, Renee Fulton (Robin); nieces and nephews.
VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, September 16th, 7pm at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 17th, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn (20500 W. Maple Street). Private Interment.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.
Big John was always a welcome site for me on our legacy Las Vegas Final Four trips. His sense of humor and competitive spirit will be missed. Really enjoyed golfing and hanging out with him. Very sorry to hear of his passing.
Bruce Coleman
September 30, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories of John will help us all to cope. We will all miss your contagious smile.
My prayers go out to his family at this time of sorrow.