John J. Hanley Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hanley, John J. Jr.

July 27, 1940 - March 23, 2022

VISITATION: Friday, March 25th from 4pm to 6pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 26th at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to ShrinersChildrens.org or charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.