Hanley, John J. Jr.July 27, 1940 - March 23, 2022VISITATION: Friday, March 25th from 4pm to 6pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 26th at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to ShrinersChildrens.org or charity of your choice To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com