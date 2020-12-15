Menu
John Joseph Harrington Jr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Harrington, John Joseph Jr.

October 12, 1929 - December 14, 2020

John passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 91. John was an avid Nebraska Huskers fan, and followed college sports teams including football, baseball and volleyball. He had a keen mind for history and trivia and was always a wealth of information, retaining his mental sharpness to the end. In his life, he was most proud of his final position with the City of Omaha, Comprehensive Employment & Training Agency, working as a counselor with the refugee population. He graduated from De Paul High School in Chicago, IL, and then from University of Miami, FL, in 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J and Berniece L Harrington; sister, Mary Maxine Fraber; brother, James D Harrington, and wife M Jane Harrington. He is survived in death by sister, Marlene A Krof; nephew, Kevin Fraber; stepson, Jim ( Julie) Thrasher; stepdaughter, Nancy ( Floyd) Barnes; daughters, Margaret Jean Henry and Marianne Wright; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

A MASS will be held on Friday, December 18th, at 10am at St Robert Bellarmine Church, 11802 Pacific, Omaha, NE. Ashes will be interred in O'Neill, NE, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John J Harrington, Jr, to Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68107.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
