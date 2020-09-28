Menu
John Henry Newsome
John Henry Newsome, Jr.
January 16, 1947- September 28, 2018
You never said I'm leaving, you never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.
A million times we needed you, a million times we cried,
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.
In life we LOVED you dearly, in death we LOVE you still,
In our hearts we hold a place, that only you can fill.
Loving you forever and always, Chip, Rachael & Big Kavonte,James & Amanda, Liz, Marvin, Cyn & Meredith & your grandchildren.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
