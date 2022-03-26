Herold, John Pud



July 1, 1947 - March 18, 2022



John Pud Herold much beloved brother, uncle, friend and coworker passed away March 18, 2022 after a lengthy illness during which he showed his fighting spirit. He was born July 1, 1947 the third of 8 children. Gifted with kindness, wit and a feisty spirit he built his life in Texas making lifelong friends from all walks of life. When interviewed he was asked what he wished for his legacy, he stated he hoped that he was loved by those that he loved.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rich and Ann Herold; sister, Judy Jarolimek; nephews, Jesse Herold, Adam Herold; sister-in-law, Barb (Coniglio) Herold; and brother-in-law, Frank Dehart. Survived by husband, Jose Gonzales; siblings: Rich Herold Jr, Bob and Sondra Herold, Teresa DeHart, Kim and Dawn Herold, Lance and Debbie Herold, Ann (Herold) and Tim Smith; as well as ex-sister-in-law, Gayle Herold; brother-in-law, Terry and Annie Jarolimek; many nieces, nephews and countless beloved friends.



Celebration of Life at later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 26, 2022.