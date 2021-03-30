Hobbs, John L.
May 27, 1940 - March 29, 2021
Preceded in death by parents; 1 brother; 4 sisters.
Survived by loving wife, Margaret; children, Jeffrey (Lisa), Theresa (Wayne) Chriswisser, Cheryl (Joseph) Smisek; David (Denise), Jane Hobbs, Mary (Chris) Bland, Timothy; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald.
Memorials requested to St. Jude's
Hospital. For more information please visit the Mortuary website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.