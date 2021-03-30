Menu
John L. Hobbs
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Hobbs, John L.

May 27, 1940 - March 29, 2021

Preceded in death by parents; 1 brother; 4 sisters.

Survived by loving wife, Margaret; children, Jeffrey (Lisa), Theresa (Wayne) Chriswisser, Cheryl (Joseph) Smisek; David (Denise), Jane Hobbs, Mary (Chris) Bland, Timothy; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald.

Memorials requested to St. Jude's Hospital. For more information please visit the Mortuary website.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

411 No. Washington St

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences on John´s passing, I have great memories of him that will last forever, he was a great man !
Yogi stander
March 31, 2021
Carma Roberts
March 30, 2021
