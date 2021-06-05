Menu
John W. Hoffman
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Hoffman, John W.

Age 88

A founder of Electric Company of Omaha and 71 year member of IBEW Local #22. Preceded in death by parents, Hans and Anna Hoffman; 2 brothers, Hans and Carl Hoffman. Survived by loving wife of nearly 68 years, Carol; 4 children, Susan (Steve) Hutchinson, Robert (Joleen) Hoffman, Julie (Dennis) Vesper and David (Linda) Hoffman; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE Monday June 7, 2021 at 1pm at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House.

To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to our website and click on John's obit and Stream Service

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
NE
