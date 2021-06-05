Hoffman, John W.



Age 88



A founder of Electric Company of Omaha and 71 year member of IBEW Local #22. Preceded in death by parents, Hans and Anna Hoffman; 2 brothers, Hans and Carl Hoffman. Survived by loving wife of nearly 68 years, Carol; 4 children, Susan (Steve) Hutchinson, Robert (Joleen) Hoffman, Julie (Dennis) Vesper and David (Linda) Hoffman; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE Monday June 7, 2021 at 1pm at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House.



To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to our website and click on John's obit and Stream Service



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.