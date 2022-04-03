Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John L. "Jack" Horak
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Horak, John L. "Jack"

August 22, 1934 - April 1, 2022

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Beth; his sons: Kevin (Lisa), and Greg Horak; grandchildren: Max, and Samantha; sister, Irene Mathis; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF JACK'S LIFE: Thursday, April 7, at 10:30am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Immanuel Courtyard (Fogelstrom Chapel) 6757 Newport Ave. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
April 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results