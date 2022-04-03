Horak, John L. "Jack"
August 22, 1934 - April 1, 2022
Survived by his wife of 54 years, Beth; his sons: Kevin (Lisa), and Greg Horak; grandchildren: Max, and Samantha; sister, Irene Mathis; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF JACK'S LIFE: Thursday, April 7, at 10:30am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Immanuel Courtyard (Fogelstrom Chapel) 6757 Newport Ave. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.