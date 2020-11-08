Garlock, John Howard "Jack", Sr.February 10, 1930 - November 5, 2020Jack was born in Warrenton, OH in 1930, and the early years of his life were spent on the East Coast, primarily in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Jack, along with his family migrated to Oklahoma City in the early 50's, and finally ended up in Omaha in 1960, where he has resided since. Jack was a member of the German American Society in Omaha and enjoyed all things German and Baseball. Jack is survived by his wife, Maria T. Garlock; sons: Jack Garlock Jr. and wife, Susan, and Chuck Garlock and wife, Kim; daughters: Nancy Knihnisky and husband, Mike, and Sally Schmitz and husband, Jim; brothers: Gene Garlock of Greensboro NC, Bill Garlock of Santa Barbara CA, and Allan Garlock of Ft. Meyers, FL; sister, Marilyn Angwin of St. Petersburg, FL; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Anita Irwin and Janice Donley; and brother, Maury Garlock.GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:30pm Monday, November 9, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000