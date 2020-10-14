Menu
John J. DiBiase
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
DiBiase, John J. (Giovanni)

April 30, 1925 - October 12, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Michele DiBiase and Ida Grasso (Agosta); wife, Darlene L. DiBiase (Lippold); son, Michael DiBiase; sister, Gladys Brown (DiBiase). Survived by son, Patrick DiBiase (Sharon); granddaughter, Libby DiBiase (Joe Westerlin); great-grandson, Cruz Westerlin, all of Omaha; brothers, Fred Grasso (Doris) Papillion; Jess Grasso (Mary) Ft. Collins, Colorado; longtime companion, Barbara Chamberlain of Omaha; many nieces and nephews.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the Spring of 2021.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
