Digilio, Deacon John J.
July 23, 1942 - November 18, 2020
Preceded in death by son, Joseph E. Digilio; parents, Joseph J. and Leona Digilio; brother, Joseph A. "Jody" Digilio. Survived by wife, Mary Jane; children, Jeff Digilio, Diana Clark, Mike (Missy) Digilio , Donna Newell, Mark (Julie) Digilio, Matt (Tina) Digilio, Vince (Katie) Digilio, Mary (Dave) Ullery; 27 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Giandinoto (Frank), Mary Kay Thompsett (Jim); brother, Bernie Digilio; sister-in-law, Lou Digilio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
OPEN VISITATION with family not present Monday, November 23rd, from 5:30-7:30pm, at West Center Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, November 24th, 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre with full military honors. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and hit the "View Live Cast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.