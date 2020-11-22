Menu
Deacon John J. Digilio
Digilio, Deacon John J.

July 23, 1942 - November 18, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Joseph E. Digilio; parents, Joseph J. and Leona Digilio; brother, Joseph A. "Jody" Digilio. Survived by wife, Mary Jane; children, Jeff Digilio, Diana Clark, Mike (Missy) Digilio , Donna Newell, Mark (Julie) Digilio, Matt (Tina) Digilio, Vince (Katie) Digilio, Mary (Dave) Ullery; 27 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Giandinoto (Frank), Mary Kay Thompsett (Jim); brother, Bernie Digilio; sister-in-law, Lou Digilio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

OPEN VISITATION with family not present Monday, November 23rd, from 5:30-7:30pm, at West Center Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, November 24th, 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre with full military honors. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and hit the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
West Center Chapel
We are so sorry for your loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family.
Julie & Joe Walling
November 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you Mary Jane and your family. We can only imagine what you're going through. Know that we are praying for you and family. Love Robbin and Leonard
Robbin & Leonard
November 21, 2020
Mary Jane our deepest Sympathy and Prayers! Many Fond memories and Fun with John. Love to Family during this difficult time!
Mary Jo Romano Petersen
November 21, 2020
I´m deeply sorry for your loss. I hope you find comfort in knowing he is now with the King. I will continue keeping your family in my prayers
Toni Wieczorek
November 21, 2020
My sympathy Mary Jane and family. I will be praying for him and all of you.
Pat (Sawicki) Bazant
November 21, 2020
We are so deeply sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Vince, Katie and all the Digilio family.
Bob and Bonnie Hook
November 21, 2020
Dear Vince and Family, So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Meghan OBrien
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to you all. Renee' Flott and family
Renee' Flott and family
November 21, 2020
I'm so sorry your all in my prayers. Love to all
Tina miloni
November 21, 2020
My prayers are with Mary Jane and the family! Heaven will be filled with music!
Mark Morello
November 21, 2020
I am so sorry, I am sending prayers for you, Bernie. I know you will miss him so much.
Lorrie Thompson
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, Mary Jane. I am having a Mass said for John here at our parish (St. Joseph's in Miami, NM)
G. Jeanine Kosmicki
November 20, 2020
Please, accept my deepest and most sincere sympathy, Digilio family. I was crushed by the news of John's illness and passing. I'd known John for over 40 yrs. We made music together for most of my life. He was always very special to me. I will miss him greatly. I will be thinking about you all and praying for you.
Dawn (Moore) Rugg
November 20, 2020
Dear Digilio family, we were so sorry to hear about John's death. What a wonderful man and a wonderful deacon. May God grant all of you comfort.
Kevin and Mary Duffy
November 20, 2020
We are so very deeply sorry to hear of John´s passing. We have known John for over 40 years. We will remember John dearly for the rest of our lives. RIP
Richard and Dotty Carmona
November 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Digilio family. John was a wonderful man and touched many lives. He will be missed by all.
James Schneider
November 20, 2020
Matthew Barr
November 20, 2020
Our sincerest heartfelt sympathy MaryJane! You and John have always held special place in my heart!! I pray God grants you leave at this time!!
Shannon (Locke) Nye
November 20, 2020
Our condolences to Mary Jane and family. John was a dear friend and we shared the same birthday. He will be lovingly missed.
Larry Stiverson
November 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mary Jane and children, Johnny will be greatly missed. Sending my love to all, Rest in Peace Johnny.
Rina Davis
November 20, 2020
Mike, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. I will never forget his kindness at our graduation party and the selfless love and time he poured into our parish at Assumption. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Steve Sosso
November 20, 2020
My condolences to Mary Jane and all his children. I am saddened by the loss of my friend. He has been such a light in my life for so many years. I know no words can express what a loss we all feel for such a great man. May he watch over us as he always has. Rest in peace till we meet again.
Becky Vera Minshall
November 20, 2020
Diane Chris and Jourdan send our thoughts and prayers to Mary Jane and family. Johnny was a huge part of Jourdan´s early years and we will always remember his love, humor and gifts of home made sausage. Johnny will always be in our prayers. Sorry for your loss.
Anstine Family
November 20, 2020