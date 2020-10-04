Majkowski, John J.December 20, 1939 - October 1, 2020John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Majkowski. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda R. (Hobbs) Majkowski; his children, Sheri (Richard ) Keefe and Kerry (Brian) Henriksen; grandchildren, Anthony (Danielle) Keefe, Samantha Keefe, Nicholas Keefe, Logan Henriksen and Delaney Henriksen; great-granddaughter, Sophia Avila; sisters, Frances (Charles) Grothe, Carol (James) Barrington, Jeanette (Gary) Baber and Barbara Vaughn; and many nieces, nephews and friends.VISITATION will be held on Monday, October 5, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial in St. John Cemetery with Military Honors.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com