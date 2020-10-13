Menu
John J. Peers
Peers, John J.

August 27, 1959 - October 10, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Madeline; sister, Mary "Marge" Van Sant; nephew, Matthew Peers.

Survived by Carolyn Peers; daughters, Krysta (Brandon) Winkelmann and Sarah (Patrick) McGrath; granddaughter, Nora Winkelmann; brothers, Donald (Jeanne) and Richard (Mary Ellen); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
