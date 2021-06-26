Jackson, John F. "Jack"
August 7, 1936 - June 24, 2021
Preceded in death by daughter, Kate Kestel; wife, Dotty; brother, Larry; sister, Pat Gambee. Survived by children, Tom (Connie), Jackie, Tim (Patti) Jackson; Kathy (Brad) Kalkwarf; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael; son-in-law, Rod Kestel.
VISITATION begins Monday 4:30pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm at Creighton Prep High School in the Sullivan Center (Please use the west entrance). FUNERAL: Tuesday, 9:15am at the Mortuary to St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for Creighton Prep, USA Swimming or Dementia Society of America
.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2021.