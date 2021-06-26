Kathy, Tom, Tim and family: I am so sorry for your loss. We are keeping you and your families in our thoughts and prayers. Coach Jackson was an outstanding coach and a better man. I fondly remember those early morning practices that Coach Jackson would get up in the middle of the night to be there at the crack of dawn. To this day I can hear his voice over others. He instilled discipline, character and humility in us and taught us to never give up. These are the things that we´ve tried to instill in our own kids. One of my most memorable memory of your father was some 20 years after my last meet when he came to my own father´s visitation. He came up to me and my son. He told my son what a good man my father was and how proud he was of the man I´d become. He showed what an amazing and kind man he was.

Robert Bob Boepple June 27, 2021