John F. "Jack" Jackson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Jackson, John F. "Jack"

August 7, 1936 - June 24, 2021

Preceded in death by daughter, Kate Kestel; wife, Dotty; brother, Larry; sister, Pat Gambee. Survived by children, Tom (Connie), Jackie, Tim (Patti) Jackson; Kathy (Brad) Kalkwarf; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael; son-in-law, Rod Kestel.

VISITATION begins Monday 4:30pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm at Creighton Prep High School in the Sullivan Center (Please use the west entrance). FUNERAL: Tuesday, 9:15am at the Mortuary to St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for Creighton Prep, USA Swimming or Dementia Society of America.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2021.
Patti Lehman
August 9, 2021
Jack helped me through a difficult time. I was in the midst of cancer treatment on a trip to New Zealand for a World Paralympic Swimming Championship where he was team manager and I was assistant coach. He knew what to say and do after experiencing his wife´s illness. I will never forget his friendship and support. RIP Jack.
Gail Dummer
Friend
June 28, 2021
Good man - big heart.
Jim H
June 28, 2021
Kathy, Tom, Tim and family: I am so sorry for your loss. We are keeping you and your families in our thoughts and prayers. Coach Jackson was an outstanding coach and a better man. I fondly remember those early morning practices that Coach Jackson would get up in the middle of the night to be there at the crack of dawn. To this day I can hear his voice over others. He instilled discipline, character and humility in us and taught us to never give up. These are the things that we´ve tried to instill in our own kids. One of my most memorable memory of your father was some 20 years after my last meet when he came to my own father´s visitation. He came up to me and my son. He told my son what a good man my father was and how proud he was of the man I´d become. He showed what an amazing and kind man he was.
Robert Bob Boepple
June 27, 2021
Honestly, hands down taught me about discipline, persistence and hard work, tough exterior, tender heart, a very special man. Haven´t seen him in 40 years but can hear his voice for ever yelling at me in the pool....
Heather C Pickett
Friend
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results