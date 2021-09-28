John was preceded in death by his father, James "Jim" Janda; grandparents, Albin and Leona Krchnavy of Gregory, SD; grandparents, Ray and Mary Janda Omaha, NE.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine M. Janda; brother, James Jr. (Amanda) Janda; sisters, Therese (Kenneth) Kephart and Maria (David) Ruzicka; many nieces, nephews, family and close friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St., Omaha, NE. 68106). Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Prayers for John and the family. So sad to hear the news of John´s passing. I went to high school with John and lost touch over the years. He was always so nice to everyone and he knew how to make people laugh. May he rest peacefully.
John worked for me in the Warehouse at Best Buy. He was always fun to be around. Great sense of humor and great work ethic! A good person gone way too soon! R.I.P. John! Prayers for you and your family!!
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elaine and family, I was so sad to hear of John's passing. It was so nice to see him at Walgreens. He was always pleasant and respectful. You can be proud of the wonderful young man you raised. My prayers are with you at this time of sorrow.