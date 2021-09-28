Janda, John Ray



July 19, 1975 - September 26, 2021



John was preceded in death by his father, James "Jim" Janda; grandparents, Albin and Leona Krchnavy of Gregory, SD; grandparents, Ray and Mary Janda Omaha, NE.



He is survived by his mother, Elaine M. Janda; brother, James Jr. (Amanda) Janda; sisters, Therese (Kenneth) Kephart and Maria (David) Ruzicka; many nieces, nephews, family and close friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St., Omaha, NE. 68106). Burial at Calvary Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.