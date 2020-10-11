Kronschnabel, Deacon John
May 1, 1930 - May 14, 2020
Preceded in death by his son, Michael Kronschnabel; son-in-law, Jeff Wilson; brothers, Edward and George; sisters, Elizabeth, Frances and Eileen. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen; children, Linda Wilson, Barbara Kronschnabel, Bernard (B.J.) Kronschnabel; daughter-in-law, Kim Kronschnabel; two grandsons, Randy Wilson and Ryan (Diana Ariss Rogel) Kronschnabel; great grandchildren, Malia and Isa Rogel Mendoza and Michael Roger Kronschnabel; sister, Mary Kronschnabel; his large extended family.
FUNERAL SERVICE Friday, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. VISITATION with the family Friday, 10-10:30am at the Church. CDC Guidelines will be in place. The service can be livestreamed at https://www.stroberts.com/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society of Millard.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.