Deacon John Kronschnabel
Kronschnabel, Deacon John

May 1, 1930 - May 14, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday 10:30 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, with VISITATION with the family 10-10:30am prior to Service. CDC Guidelines will be in place. The Service can be streamed at https://www.stroberts.com/

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Society of Millard.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My sympathy to you Helen and family. Because of unexpected circumstances I will not be able to be with you at the mass tomorrow, but I will remember John in my prayers.
Fr. Richard Reiser
October 15, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Given Calm seas on your journey to a Restful Peace Francis Durham FRA branch 276 Chaplain
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
October 12, 2020