Winter, John L.January 3, 1967 - November 8, 2020Survived by his spouse, Dan White; sisters, Jeannie Winter, Susan (Brad) Neverve; brother, Stephen Winter.Family will receive friends from 2-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge RoadOmaha, NE 68152