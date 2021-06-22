Larsen, John Louis
Age 92
John Louis Larsen, of Fremont, passed away June 15, 2021 at Nye Legacy, surrounded by his family.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley; daughter, Dianne (Ben) Siebler of Fremont; son, John (Michele) Larsen of Fremont; grandchildren, Scott Siebler of Lincoln, Mallory (Jacob) Pole of Omaha, their children Hudson, Josephine, Magnolia, Brigham; Meredith (Davis) Gibbs of Dallas, TX, their children Penelope, Clover, Marigold; Katie (Josh) Flint of Elkhorn, their children Jackson, Linden, Rowen; John P. Larsen (Jessica Gulick) of Puerto Rico, Jack (Kierra) Larsen of Omaha, their children Lillian, baby on the way.
A gathering will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Fremont Golf Club, from 10am-12pm. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Family YMCA.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.