Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Louis Larsen
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE
Larsen, John Louis

Age 92

John Louis Larsen, of Fremont, passed away June 15, 2021 at Nye Legacy, surrounded by his family.

John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley; daughter, Dianne (Ben) Siebler of Fremont; son, John (Michele) Larsen of Fremont; grandchildren, Scott Siebler of Lincoln, Mallory (Jacob) Pole of Omaha, their children Hudson, Josephine, Magnolia, Brigham; Meredith (Davis) Gibbs of Dallas, TX, their children Penelope, Clover, Marigold; Katie (Josh) Flint of Elkhorn, their children Jackson, Linden, Rowen; John P. Larsen (Jessica Gulick) of Puerto Rico, Jack (Kierra) Larsen of Omaha, their children Lillian, baby on the way.

A gathering will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Fremont Golf Club, from 10am-12pm. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Family YMCA.

DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL

751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025

(402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
10:00p.m.
Fremont Golf Club
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.