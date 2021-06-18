Menu
John E. Laughlin
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Laughlin, John E.

September 30, 1938 - June 16, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Joyce Elaine. Survived by children: Kellie Rossow (Walter), Jeffrey (Mary), Kara Prather (Joe), and David (Maricel); 8 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters; one brother.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 22nd at 11am, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment with Military Honors: Resurrection Cemetery.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
