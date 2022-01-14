Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
I have many memories of Johnny. Being my best friends brother growing up and all the laughs and life experiences. He always has and always will hold a special place in my heart. You never really knew what he was thinking. I remember him always being so polite to others and treating everyone with respect. He is a kind soul that was very quiet and kept a lot to himself. Someone who once you welcome him into your life he will always have your back. He was a quiet protector. I will always hold a special place for him in my heart. He made a difference in my life and many others and he was loved.
Melissa
January 16, 2022
I have fond memories of John. I pray for comfort and peace for his family & friends during this very sad time. God's Blessings.