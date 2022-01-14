Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Richard Love Jr.
1976 - 2022
BORN
1976
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Love, John Richard Jr.

April 26, 1976 - January 11, 2022

Loving son, father, brother.

VISITATION: Sunday, January 16th from 2pm to 4pm at the WEST CENTER CHAPEL. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
WEST CENTER CHAPEL
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I have many memories of Johnny. Being my best friends brother growing up and all the laughs and life experiences. He always has and always will hold a special place in my heart. You never really knew what he was thinking. I remember him always being so polite to others and treating everyone with respect. He is a kind soul that was very quiet and kept a lot to himself. Someone who once you welcome him into your life he will always have your back. He was a quiet protector. I will always hold a special place for him in my heart. He made a difference in my life and many others and he was loved.
Melissa
January 16, 2022
I have fond memories of John. I pray for comfort and peace for his family & friends during this very sad time. God's Blessings.
Bridget Ballard
Family
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results