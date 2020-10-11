Delich, John M.September 28, 1930 - September 29, 2020John Delich fell asleep surrounded by loving family at home in Fairview, NC. Born of immigrant parents, the 10th of 12 children, in the mining location of Kinney, MN, he forged a life that surpassed his dreams, ultimately pursuing a career in the insurance industry that began in 1957 with door-to-door sales for Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company in St. Paul, MN and ended with retirement in 1993 as President and CEO of Mutual of Omaha Fund Management Company, an enterprise he was invited to form and lead by then Mutual of Omaha Chairman V. J. Skutt. He served on multiple industry and nonprofit boards including the Board of Governors of the Investment Company Institute, Midlands Hospital, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Fontenelle Forest Association and helped found the MerryMakers Association in Omaha.A storyteller and dialect impersonator, he began entertaining on the Iron Range of Minnesota in his teens and never stopped. Many rooms rang with laughter as listeners marveled at the accents he could imitate after years in the multi-ethnic community in which he grew up and learned life's hardest and best lessons. These he generously shared with many whose lives he touched: the importance of planning ahead, saving and living within one's means, hard work, commitment to family, civic duty, service to country, respect and faith.Drafted during the Korean War, he served four years, and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant in 1955.A lifelong lover of vegetable gardening and flower tending, he raised a family of five children in a first marriage to Eileen Smith and later delighted in its expansion with his devoted wife of 36 years, Julie Rossman.He was an uncanny craftsman and seemed almost able to fashion something out of nothing. He was proud of his heritage and was blessed to seek and find his many relatives in the now former Yugoslavia, from which his parents emigrated. He was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Omaha. He ultimately served as president of the Serbian Unity Congress.He retired to North Carolina after six decades spent in the Midwest and with Julie enjoyed spoiling visitors with their hospitality in the lovely home they planned and built together. For the next three decades he enjoyed the view of the mountains from his home, whistled with the local birds, created a small paradise on the grounds, and traveled widely. He was a dedicated, long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and lent his knowledge and industry in finance and construction in service to them. He received the Archangel Michael Award in recognition of his example of living the Orthodox Christian Life and Journey to Theosis.He was preceded in death by his mother, Marija; father, Toma; brothers, Dan, Nikola, Peter, Donald, Sam, Godfrey, Robert, Tom; sister, Dorothy. He is survived by wife, Julie; brother, Michael Delich; sister, Florine Casper; children, Michael Delich (Denise Holter); Kathleen Johnson (Mark); Teresa Pointer (Richard); Daniel Delich (Rebecca); Christine Davis (Sid); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Merrymakers Association in memory of John M. Delich, 12020 Shamrock Plaza #200, Omaha, NE 68154.