Mace, John D., S.J.



May 1, 1937 - February 21, 2021



John D Mace, S.J. died February 21, 2021 from Parkinson's disease at St Camillus Jesuit Community in Wauwatosa, WI. John was born on May 1, 1937 in Omaha to Ruth and John D Mace Sr. He grew up in Omaha attending Creighton Prep High School, entered the Society of Jesus after graduation in 1955. He was ordained in 1968 in Seoul, South Korea where he eventually became President of Sogang University. He also served in Milwaukee, St. Paul, Washington, DC, Philippines, Timor-Leste, Cambodia and Creighton University in Omaha.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Tom Bogard and Bob Hiebner. He is survived by sisters, Marian Bogard of Omaha and Barb Hiebner of Punta Gorda, FL; nephews and nieces, Tom Bogard, Matt (Anne) Bogard, Beth (Tom) Pusic, Greg Bogard, Rye (Cyndee) Bogard, Brad Bogard, Max Bogard, Karen (David) Cho, Josh (Beth) Uebelherr, Kate (Chad) Van Den Hoek; and 18 great-nieces and nephews.



A MEMORIAL MASS remembering John on his 84th birthday will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 10am, at St. John's Catholic Church, Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, Omaha, NE with VISITATION at 9am. Memorials honoring John in support of formation Jesuits in Asia Pacific and St Camillus Jesuit Community and their care can be mailed to: Midwest Jesuits, Fr John Mace, SJ Memorial, P.O. Box 6713, Carol Stream, IL 60197-6713.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2021.