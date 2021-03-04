Malone, John J. (Joseph) Sr.
March 15, 1951 - March 1, 2021
John was born in Omaha, NE, on March 15, 1951. He went home to be with the Lord on March 1st, 2021 at age 69, in his home surrounded by family and friends, almost too many to count. There were tears and laughter, goodbyes, the singing of hymns throughout the night, hugs, and comfort. It's the way he wanted it.
Soon after believing in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior by faith alone at the age of 24, John knew that God had called him to the ministry. He spent the rest of his life preaching and teaching the Word of God. He could be found downtown on street corners in Omaha, in his local church, overseas in Kenya and other places, and on radio programs and podcasts.
John met his wife, Karen, in Canton, OH in 1984 and they were married the next year. He accepted her four children as his own and they soon moved back to his hometown of Omaha where he had several successful business endeavors. In their later years, John and Karen were able to enjoy travelling to many parts of the world together.
With Karen helping, John structured his life, work and home around the ministry of the Word of God and his family. He worked to share the Gospel and bring the truth and power of the Word of God to many throughout his life. John's love of family extended to his church family. Virtually every weekend his home was open to not only his grandchildren and family, but brothers and sisters in Christ, who were all welcome to enjoy food and fellowship together.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen; parents, Edward J. and Josephine; and brother, Steven. He is survived by brother, Edward J. (Elaine) II; sister, Mary Jo (Thomas) Hines; children, Stephanie (Bob) Miszuk, Kevin (Katie) Mercer, Jeff (Melanie) Malone, Melanie (Dan) Backens; 39 grandchildren, and 6 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren.
John believed that the work of the ministry was more important than any title, and wanted his epitaph to simply be JABSBG - Just a Brother, Saved by Grace.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Saturday at 2pm at Nebraska Christian College, 12550 S 114th St., Papillion, NE, followed by graveside service at Voss Mohr Cemetery near 138th and Harrison. Friends and family are invited back to Nebraska Christian College to enjoy food, fellowship and memories together after the service. Please, any floral arrangements ordered are to be delivered to Hoy - Kilnoski Funeral Home.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.