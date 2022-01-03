Marley, John F., DDS
March 28, 1932 - December 30, 2021
Preceded in death by Bobbie Marley. Survived by children, Susie (Richard) Hamilton, Tom (Kate) Marley, Teresa (Dave) Johnson, Greg Marley, Cindy (Amir) Salehi, and Steve (Kathey) Marley; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Agnes Craford, Jean Pannuto, Monie Smith, Steve Marley, Jerry Marley, and Nan Nalty; his extended family and many dear friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Glenwood, IA. The Funeral will be webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/john-f-marley%2C-dds
INTERMENT in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Omaha.
VISITATION with the family begins Tuesday, after 6pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities of Omaha.
