Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John F. Marley
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Marley, John F., DDS

March 28, 1932 - December 30, 2021

Preceded in death by Bobbie Marley. Survived by children, Susie (Richard) Hamilton, Tom (Kate) Marley, Teresa (Dave) Johnson, Greg Marley, Cindy (Amir) Salehi, and Steve (Kathey) Marley; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Agnes Craford, Jean Pannuto, Monie Smith, Steve Marley, Jerry Marley, and Nan Nalty; his extended family and many dear friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Glenwood, IA. The Funeral will be webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/john-f-marley%2C-dds

INTERMENT in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Omaha.

VISITATION with the family begins Tuesday, after 6pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities of Omaha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
6:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary
Glenwood, IA
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
webcast
https://heartstreaming.net/john-f-marley%2C-dds, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
John was a good friend to our father. They enjoyed going on trips together and attending local sporting events. They also enjoyed taking in Creighton soccer and basketball games. John was such a good parishioner at Holy Rosary. He led us in song and prayer for many years. John gave rides to parishioners to church and appointments. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers will be with John and his family.
Dick Maiers Family
Friend
January 4, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the Marley family. Dr. Marley was one of my instructors at Creighton School of Dentistry. He was soft spoken, knowledgeable and always willing to answer questions. I learned a lot from him. May he Rest in Peace. Janice V. Roseman, DDS. Class of 1995
Janice V Roseman, DDS
School
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results